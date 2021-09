The strictest abortion law in the U.S. took effect on Sept. 1 in Texas. It’s seen by abortion-rights supporters as an end-run around Roe v. Wade -- the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide -- and a possible blueprint for other states to make policy by encouraging neighbors to sue each other. Texas’ nearly two dozen abortion clinics reported turning away hundreds of patients in the first days after the law took effect, but one doctor came out publicly to declare that he had performed an abortion in defiance of the law.

