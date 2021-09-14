DHEC: 4,269 new cases of COVID-19, 43 new deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday. DHEC reports 3,552 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 717 probable cases for a total of 4,269 new cases. DHEC also reports 35 new confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 43 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 806,597 reported cases of COVID-19 and 11,349 virus related deaths in South Carolina.www.abccolumbia.com
Comments / 0