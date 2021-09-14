COVID Tuesday: 12 deaths, 4,603 new cases

Twelve more people have died of the coronavirus, Minnesota health officials announced in Tuesday’s daily update, while more than 4,500 new infections have been recorded. Tuesday updates from the Minnesota Department of Health include data from Saturday, Sunday, and part of Monday. Five of the 12 deaths occurred in metro-area...
At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says two counties in the state are at critically high COVID activity levels for the first time since January. Forest County and Buffalo County both have case rates greater than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, the DHS announced Wednesday. 64 counties...
MINNEAPOLIS – A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19. The Minneapolis lawyers who worked to free Damon Thibodeaux call his death earlier this month unfair for someone who never complained about a life that included abuse at the hands of family members.
More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
Three counties in the Twin Cities metro have reached an 80% vaccination rate among those age 16 and up. In Washington County, 80.8% of the 16-plus population has had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, as of Thursday afternoon's publicly provided data. Hennepin and Dakota are both at 80%.
There were 10 new COVID-19 deaths across the region among 83 fatalities statewide in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Indiana County recorded three additional deaths and Westmoreland County added four, while Cambria, Blair and Clearfield each had one new virus-related death. The health department reported 3,732 additional...
A COVID-19 death was reported in Redwood County Thursday along with 13 other deaths in Minnesota, according to data released by state health officials. The Redwood County death involved a person in their early 80’s and marks the 42nd death of the pandemic in the county. Thursday’s deaths also included a person in their late 20’s from Dakota County, and a person in their late 40’s from Scott County. The 14 deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 7,970.
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,474 new cases and 10 newly reported deaths. The state's death toll is 7,993 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 57.6% (4,602) were residents of long-term care. As of Sept. 15, the state reported that...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases.
All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older.
There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including 13 in Minnesota.
In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only Texas has seen more infections than Minnesota, with 45. Wisconsin has recorded four cases.
Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded.
Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet.
The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Minnesota has climbed to more than 200 for the first time this year, fueling concerns from health officials about shrinking capacity at hospitals statewide. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Wednesday that 718 patients are hospitalized...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 12,686 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,382,933 cases and 28,864 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs.
The state says 12,588,317 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,146,333 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
Health officials say intensive care hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Waseca County reached an all-time high last month. Waseca County Public Health reported that August 2021 had the most residents admitted to the ICU with COVID since the pandemic began. Current hospitalization rates are also “very high,” according to a social...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota reached 757 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday. The hospitalizations are the highest of figure of 2021 so far as the more contagious delta variant continues to pose a threat to the state's handle on the virus. The total includes 230 patients in intensive care,...
Another Brown County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The resident was in their late 50’s, according to the daily COVID-19 update. The death was the 44th of the pandemic in Brown County, and one of ten reported statewide Monday. Among the deaths was a person in their early 30’s from Rice County, according to MDH.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new studies move the United States closer to being able to vaccinate young children against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday announced 2,474 new cases and 10 more deaths, one of them a Rice County resident in their early 30s.
The latest numbers from the health department bring the total case count to 684,070, while 7,993 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
The positivity rate stands at 7.1%, which is in the “caution” range. It had dropped as low as 1.1% in June; the line for high risk is drawn at 10%.
There are currently 230 COVID-19...
