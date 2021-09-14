COVID Tuesday: 12 deaths, 4,603 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including 13 in Minnesota. In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only Texas has seen more infections than Minnesota, with 45. Wisconsin has recorded four cases. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded. Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet. The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak. More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Looking To Trade In Your Old Vehicle? Now May Be The Best Time Ever To Do So Parents Of Immunocompromised Boy Told To Leave Restaurant, For Wearing Masks New Poll Shows Minneapolis Residents Support Charter Amendment Replacing Police

