COVID Tuesday: 12 deaths, 4,603 new cases

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve more people have died of the coronavirus, Minnesota health officials announced in Tuesday’s daily update, while more than 4,500 new infections have been recorded. Tuesday updates from the Minnesota Department of Health include data from Saturday, Sunday, and part of Monday. Five of the 12 deaths occurred in metro-area...

