Patrick Cantlay named PGA Tour Player of the Year

World number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the Portland Classic, which was shortened to 54 holes for the second straight year due to poor weather. Ko, who lost her No. 1 ranking to Nelly Korda earlier this year, finished with a 11-under 205 total to win by a dominating four strokes. She finished off her second win of the season and ninth of her LPGA career with a 25-foot winning putt at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon. Organizers canceled the third round after a massive amount of rain fell on the course on Friday.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO