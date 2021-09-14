CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Report Card: How we graded the Bears' offense in Week 1 loss to Rams

By Bryan Perez
 7 days ago
The Chicago Bears lost in Week 1’s Sunday night opener in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14, in a game that was about as lopsided as the final score would indicate.

Despite a competitive 13-7 halftime score, the Bears couldn’t keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense, in part, because Chicago’s offense just wasn’t explosive enough.

Whether that was a product of average talent or below-average play-calling will become clear as the the season marches on. For now, it was an all-around uninspiring performance from everyone not named David Montgomery.

Here’s how we graded each position group.

Quarterback: C

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards and one interception in what was a performance that was very predictable from the veteran journeyman. Dalton was a non-threatening passer who rarely pushed the ball downfield. He had the second lowest average intended air yards per pass of Week 1 (4.2) and it showed. Still, he wasn’t awful. He did his job, sans the killer interception in the end zone early in the game, and will get another start in Week 2 against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

A quick note on Justin Fields: Fields didn’t factor into this grade because he attempted only two passes. He added a touchdown run on the ground, too.

Running backs: A

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball on a 61-yard rush in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery had his most impressive day as a runner since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019. Montgomery finished the game with 16 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, but it was how he produced those yards that was the real story. He ran with burst and exceptional power. It looks like the game has slowed down for him. If he can stack a few more games like Week 1 together, he’ll emerge as one of the top running backs in the entire NFL.

Damien Williams did his part off the bench, too. While he only managed 12 yards on six carries, he did add 28 yards on four catches and had some slippery runs and yards after contact that proved why he’s an ideal backup for this team.

Wide receivers: C+

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There wasn’t all that much that Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney could do in Week 1 considering the unaggressive nature of the Bears’ passing attack. Dalton didn’t take any shots downfield, which limited Robinson and Mooney to a combined 11 catches for 61 yards. Not great.

Marquise Goodwin added four catches for 45 yards in his Bears debut and was Chicago’s highest-graded offensive player for Week 1. He’s going to have a bigger role than I think many expected this offseason.

Tight ends: C+

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cole Kmet was solid in Week 1, finishing with five catches for 45 yards. Jimmy Graham was limited to one catch for 11 yards. Kmet ended the game with the fourth-highest grade on offense and the second-highest grade in the passing game from PFF. It was a promising start for the second-year player from Notre Dame, even if it lacked any ‘wow’ moment.

Offensive line: C

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) takes on Chicago Bears offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (67) and tight end Cole Kmet (85) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This is actually a much better grade than I would’ve expected giving the Bears after facing Aaron Donald and the Rams defense, which finished as the top unit in the league in 2020.

Sure, the analytics weren’t kind to the starting five after film review, but the on-field play wasn’t terrible. Donald was limited for most of the game and only generated big-play production when the game was already out of reach. The offensive tackles surrendered a total of three pressures, which considering the offseason narrative about how terrible the starting duo (and top reserves) are, three pressures isn’t all that bad.

Still, it isn’t a great sign when an average performance by an offensive line is considered a ‘win.’

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest concerns following Bears' 34-14 loss to Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 34-14 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where there were plenty of issues on offense and defense. While the offense outperformed the defense, they still only mustered 14 points, which isn’t going to be enough to win games. But it certainly doesn’t help when your defense is getting blasted by Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ high-powered offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears Game Today: Bears vs Rams injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

Chicago Bears - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears will face off against the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the first game of their 2021 season. We will finally see what this team can do now that the regular season is upon us. The Chicago Bears have not had much time to showcase their starting offensive line, but the preseason is behind them and they must find a way to gel or it won’t matter who is playing quarterback.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Report: Bears Have Package Of Plays For Fields Against Rams.

The Chicago Bears have a tough Week 1 matchup tonight against the Los Angeles Rams and of course lots of focus is on the QBs. The Bears will see an old friend in a new uniform as Matthew Stafford starts for the Rams while Andy Dalton starts for the Bears.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Matthew Stafford is everything and more in Rams’ Week 1 win over the Bears

Going into Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, things started to feel like they really could be all too comfortable for the Los Angeles Rams in their first home game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. After watching the rest of the NFC West get relatively comfortable wins on the NFL’s opening Sunday morning of 2021, anything less than domination of an Andy Dalton-led offense by the reigning number one defense and a braggadocios performance by Mr. Twofirstround Picks Plusgoff would have felt underwhelming in comparison.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Bears could upset the Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will battle the Los Angeles Rams to open the season, where the Bears will be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams. While there’s not a lot of confidence that Chicago can beat Los Angeles, there’s definitely a blueprint to a Bears victory. Now, whether Chicago executes is an entirely separate matter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

