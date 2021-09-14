Coan Named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominee
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Graduate student quarterback Jack Coan was named a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee Tuesday afternoon. After missing the 2020 season due to a foot injury, Coan transferred to Notre Dame and has been leading force in the 2-0 start to the season. He set a Notre Dame record for most passing yards in a season-opener with 366 in the 41-38 overtime win against Florida State. He also tied a Notre Dame record with four touchdowns against the Seminoles.und.com
