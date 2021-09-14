UK weather forecast: Torrential downpours all day with up to 70mm rain expected

A huge swathe of England will be lashed by torrential downpours throughout Tuesday, forecasters have warned, with up to 70mm of rain to fall.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain across much of England and has urged people to be aware of the potential for flooding and travel chaos.

A severe weather warning for rain is in place from 6am today until just before midnight.

It covers much of the midlands, the north and parts of the south including London.

Forecasters have warned Brits to brace for the possibility of flooding to homes and businesses as well as damage to some buildings.

Forecasters have warned Brits to brace for floods ( Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

Travel chaos has also been predicted, including bus and train delays and cancellations and road closures because of the rainfall.

There is also a chance that communities could be cut off by flooded roads and power cuts could cause a loss of services to homes and businesses.

A Met Office forecaster said: "An area of rain is expected to move northeastwards across much of England on Tuesday, with thunder in a few places.

A large section of England is in the rain warning zone

"15-25 mm of rain is likely quite widely with up to 40 mm in a few places, leading to some flooding and disruption.

"However, there is a small chance that this rain will [be] especially intense in a few places with 50-70 mm possible, and more significant disruption where this occurs.

"The rain will clear slowly northeastwards during the day, perhaps lasting into the night across parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire."

It comes after torrential rain lashed parts of the country in recent days during a washout September, coming after rainfall and thunderstorms marred much of the summer months.

UK Weather Forecast

Today:

Outbreaks of heavy rain moving northeastwards across England. Turning warm and muggy as skies brighten across southern England and Wales with some heavy and perhaps thundery showers developing. Sunny spells and showers elsewhere. Cool under rain and over northern England.

Tonight:

Heavy rain clearing eastwards overnight leaving a lot of low cloud and some fog, particularly eastern and southern parts. Northwestern areas seeing further showers.

Wednesday:

Low cloud and fog lifting steadily during the morning, then dry for many with sunny spells developing. Showers in the northwest moving eastwards. Warmer than Tuesday, particularly in northern England.