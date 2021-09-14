CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK weather forecast: Torrential downpours all day with up to 70mm rain expected

By ( Image: PA)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

A huge swathe of England will be lashed by torrential downpours throughout Tuesday, forecasters have warned, with up to 70mm of rain to fall.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain across much of England and has urged people to be aware of the potential for flooding and travel chaos.

A severe weather warning for rain is in place from 6am today until just before midnight.

It covers much of the midlands, the north and parts of the south including London.

Forecasters have warned Brits to brace for the possibility of flooding to homes and businesses as well as damage to some buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGWWa_0bvoQCKZ00
Forecasters have warned Brits to brace for floods ( Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

Travel chaos has also been predicted, including bus and train delays and cancellations and road closures because of the rainfall.

There is also a chance that communities could be cut off by flooded roads and power cuts could cause a loss of services to homes and businesses.

A Met Office forecaster said: "An area of rain is expected to move northeastwards across much of England on Tuesday, with thunder in a few places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxwfx_0bvoQCKZ00
A large section of England is in the rain warning zone

"15-25 mm of rain is likely quite widely with up to 40 mm in a few places, leading to some flooding and disruption.

"However, there is a small chance that this rain will [be] especially intense in a few places with 50-70 mm possible, and more significant disruption where this occurs.

"The rain will clear slowly northeastwards during the day, perhaps lasting into the night across parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire."

It comes after torrential rain lashed parts of the country in recent days during a washout September, coming after rainfall and thunderstorms marred much of the summer months.

UK Weather Forecast

Today:

Outbreaks of heavy rain moving northeastwards across England. Turning warm and muggy as skies brighten across southern England and Wales with some heavy and perhaps thundery showers developing. Sunny spells and showers elsewhere. Cool under rain and over northern England.

Tonight:

Heavy rain clearing eastwards overnight leaving a lot of low cloud and some fog, particularly eastern and southern parts. Northwestern areas seeing further showers.

Wednesday:

Low cloud and fog lifting steadily during the morning, then dry for many with sunny spells developing. Showers in the northwest moving eastwards. Warmer than Tuesday, particularly in northern England.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Slow-Moving Storm System Bringing Potential For Gusty Thunderstorms, Flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very slow-moving storm system will cross the area on Thursday. It will take all day and much of this evening before exiting. Scattered showers through the early morning will turn steady and at times heavy. Expect rain mid-morning through late afternoon. This begins north and west of the metro area and ends late Thursday night down the shore. This storm is moving more north than east which will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. About 1 to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

September 23 weather forecast: Heavy rain throughout the day

(Thursday, September 23, 2021) A band of moderate to heavy rain slowly moves across the area west to east Thursday afternoon and evening. Gusty damaging winds and flash flooding are all possible. Our weather dries out and cools down Friday and into the weekend. A slow moving cold front will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Storms Could Produce Heavy Downpours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy