Raiders top Ravens in MNF thriller/come to Heinz Field next

By Bob Cupp
 8 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime last night on Monday Night Football. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to win the game on their second possession of the extra period. The Raiders appeared to have the game won on their first possession...

