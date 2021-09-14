Georgia Power names Doug Jenkins vice president of West Region
ATLANTA — Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Doug Jenkins as vice president for the company’s West Region, effective immediately. In this role, he will lead external activities for 415,000 customers in a 40-county area that includes Columbus, Macon and Rome. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales and community and economic development efforts in the region.www.times-georgian.com
