CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poet Patricia Smith wins $100,000 lifetime achievement award

By Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, a $100,000 honor handed out by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation. Previous winners include W.S. Merwin, Kay Ryan and the current poet laureate, Joy Harjo. Smith is known for such collections as “Blood Dazzler” and “Incendiary Art,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2018. On Tuesday, the foundation also announced that Susan Briante won the $7,500 Pegasus Award for poetry criticism for her essay collection “Defacing the Monument” and that five emerging poets were named Poetry Fellows:

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre College News & Events

Award-winning poet and author Ocean Vuong visits Centre as Humana/Doherty library speaker

Award-winning poet and author Ocean Vuong will serve as this year’s Humana/Doherty Library Series guest speaker. Vuong will read from his critically acclaimed novel, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” during a convocation on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Newlin Hall. The reading will be followed by a conversation with the author, when he will discuss the writing process, influences and themes inherent in the ground-breaking novel.
DANVILLE, KY
simmons.edu

Joanne Wilson ’83 Wins Rappaport Alumnae Achievement Award

The narrative that men have been the leaders of everything in our history is far from the truth, and only with historical information do we change that narrative. Young women need to see these women as role models and say, ‘Wow, I can do that, too,’ because you can’t be it if you can’t see it.
BOSTON, MA
societyofrock.com

Geddy Lee To Receive Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Rush bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee was honored last Saturday, September 11, with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the nonprofit Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ). It took place at a gala in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This recognition is for his “commitment to philanthropy,” which includes Toronto Food Bank, Alberta...
ADVOCACY
poetryfoundation.org

Award-Winning Poet Ada Limón Chosen as New Host of Poetry Podcast, The Slowdown, Returning September 21

ST. PAUL, Minn., September 9, 2021 – American Public Media (APM) and the Poetry Foundation today announced the return of celebrated poetry podcast, The Slowdown, with award-winning poet Ada Limón taking over the helm as host for season three. Starting September 21, in a short episode each weekday, Limón will deliver a poem and a moment of reflection, offering listeners a different way to see the world – through poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
mcny.edu

Laura Pires-Hester, PhD Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Metropolitan College of New York celebrates Dr. Laura Pires-Hester. September 13, 2021, Marquis Who’s Who, a respected publisher of biographical profiles, presented Laura Pires-Hester, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Pires-Hester has contributed decades of service to her professional positions and volunteer networks, and she has been celebrated for her achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in a number of fields.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Michaela Cole Makes History With 2021 Emmy Award Win For ‘I May Destroy You’

Michaela Cole made history at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening (Sept. 19), becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Best Writing in a Television Limited Series or Movie for her work on I May Destroy You, a drama about a talented writer coping with the trauma of surviving sexual assault. The series, which the multi-hyphenate also created, co-directed, and starred in, beat out Mare of Eastown, The Queen’s Gambit, and three episodes of WandaVision for the award, giving Coel her first Emmy of her career. Delivering an acceptance speech that was succinct and geared towards fellow...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement.

Poet Patricia Smith has won the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. Smith is widely celebrated for her collections like Blood Dazzler and Incendiary Art, the latter of which was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The award, presented by the Poetry Foundation, has previously honored the likes of W.S. Merwin, Kay Bryan, and poet laureate Joy Harjo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy