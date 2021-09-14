CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes could revive debate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins as part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water in the North Atlantic islands where they are killed, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. Defenders of the hunt worry that this will draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than usual and seemingly took place with less organization. A local official fear that Sunday's event could revive the discussion about the hunt and put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland. The Faeroese fishery minister said everything went by the book. The meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

Phys.org

Faroe Islands mass dolphin slaughter casts shadow over tradition

Every summer in the Faroe Islands hundreds of pilot whales and dolphins are slaughtered in drive hunts known as the "grind" that residents defend as a long-held tradition. The hunt always sparks fierce criticism abroad, but never so much as last week when a particularly bountiful catch saw 1,428 dolphins massacred in one day, raising questions on the island itself about a practice that activists have long deemed cruel.
Vice

A Record 1,428 Dolphins Are Slaughtered in ‘Inhumane’ Faroe Islands Hunt

Over 1,400 dolphins were killed in a single hunt in the Faroe Islands on Sunday, in a record catch that angered ocean conservationists and shocked locals calling for an end to brutal traditions. Footage of the mass slaughter, released by ocean conservationist group Sea Shepherd, shows an entire superpod of...
Shropshire Star

Faroe Islands government to review hunt rules after dolphin slaughter

The sea mammals are killed for their meat and blubber. The Faroe Islands government has said it will review the way hunts of Atlantic white-sided dolphins are carried out following the release of video footage showing the mass killing of nearly 1,500 sea mammals. The extent of the slaughter on...
Washington Examiner

1,400 dolphins slaughtered in traditional hunt, horrifying animal rights activists

Over 1,400 white-sided dolphins were killed Sunday in the North Atlantic waters off the coast of Denmark's autonomous Faroe Islands, according to reports and footage of the incident. In a practice called the Grindadrap, often referred to as the Grind, boats drive the dolphins into shallow water by the shore,...
