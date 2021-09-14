CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Man dies after combative arrest for domestic assault

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A domestic abuse suspect who became combative during a medical call for him early Tuesday in Waukesha has died after officers took him into custody, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in Waukesha about 1 a.m. to assist firefighters on a medical call involving a 58-year-old man who was having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller said the man had kicked a paramedic in the past and also tried to kick her. During the call, officers determined a domestic assault had taken place and attempted to arrest the man, according to a police statement.

Officials said the man refused to cooperate and became combative. Officers used an electronic control device and physical force to take him into custody.

According to authorities, the man lost consciousness and stopped breathing after he was handcuffed. Life saving efforts began and the man was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital where he died about 6 a.m.

Three officers involved in the incident have been place on administrative leave as per protocol.

Greenfield police are leading the investigation into the man’s death.

