The Science of Dream Teams

One of the impending benefits of belonging to a family of billionaires is that the children, and most times posterity, can find themselves landing a favorable inheritance. The billions that these children can earn overnight is enviable, while many may begin to compare these lot to their own rotten luck and misfortune. However, it is still entirely up to these billionaire parents whether or not they want to leave their billions in the hands of their offspring, preferring to leave them for a bigger cause or provide a bigger lesson encouraging their children to work and make their own billions. In certain countries, namely India, this can drag families to court and front-page headlines, but the west seems to be more civilized in this matter, allowing the billionaires to decide to do exactly as they please with their fortune.

