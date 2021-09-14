CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School board members around Oregon get warning: Obey the law

By Liliana Frankel – Malheur Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALE – The Oregon School Boards Association on Friday warned school board members across the state that any effort to defy state Covid mandates is “unacceptable.”. The stern letter to 1,400 school board members and superintendents follows actions in recent weeks by school board considering or acting against mask and vaccination mandates. The Adrian School Board drew national attention for firing its superintendent recently over the mandates.

