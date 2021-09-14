CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3xHm_0bvoOkvt00

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year.

At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a “solvable problem” and called again for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX, which is designed to share vaccines globally.

But drugmakers — including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — have shown no indications they are eager to switch their current tactics, which involve appealing to rich countries and their regulators to authorize booster shots.

Tedros called last week for a “moratorium” on the use of boosters in healthy populations until the end of the year. Countries including Israel, France and Germany have already started dispensing third doses to certain people; the U.K. announced plans on Tuesday to offer boosters to anyone over 50 as well as younger people who might be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

In the U.S., the FDA is going to publicly debate the topic of boosters this week. In an opinion piece this week, two top FDA officials and senior WHO scientists wrote in the Lancet that the average person doesn’t need a booster shot.

To date, fewer than 4% of Africans have been fully immunized and most of the 5.7 billion vaccine doses administered around the world have been given in just 10 rich countries.

COVAX has missed nearly all its targets and has now resorted to begging rich countries to share their vaccine doses.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of vaccines alliance Gavi, said COVAX expects to have 1.4 billion doses ready for delivery by the end of this year, about one quarter fewer than its original goal.

Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah warned that booster shots in Africa would require $500 million to $600 million more “on the conservative side,” and if the cost of logistics is included, that would mean $1 billion a year.

Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union’s envoy for COVID-19 vaccines, also called for export restrictions and intellectual property rights to be lifted to allow vaccine production within Africa.

In June, WHO and its partners launched a hub in South Africa intended to transfer technology needed to make the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, but none of those companies have yet agreed to share their vaccine recipes.

“It’s not an unreasonable call, because our neighbors in the U.S. supported these companies to produce some of these vaccines,” Masiyiwa said. “Now let this miracle to be available to all mankind.”

___

Follow all AP stories about the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

WHO extends moratorium on booster COVID vaccine doses

At a briefing today, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to be extended until the end of the year to allow more people in low- and middle-income countries to be vaccinated. In other developments, the WHO's weekly snapshot...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kansas City Star

Latest: WHO: Africa may get 30% of vaccine goal by February

GENEVA — The World Health Organization and partners say they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines they need by February, half of the 60% goal African leaders had aimed for by the end of this year. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the vast disparity...
HEALTH
Axios

EU pledges 200 million vaccine doses to Africa, low-income nations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the bloc would donate an additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations, AP reports. Why it matters: The new donation, slated to be delivered by the middle of next year, comes as confirmed cases of the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#African Union#Ap#Covax#Pfizer Biontech#Lancet#Africans#Gavi#Afreximbank#The African Union
USC News

USC Africa Hub aims to solve global health problems through collaboration with local partners

Jose Gutierrez comes from the San Fernando Valley, but the USC junior spent his summer researching COVID-19’s impact on the health system 9,653 miles away — in Kenya. The Keck School of Medicine of USC global health student analyzed ways to use community health volunteers to expand residents’ access to health care in rural areas. His goal: to influence policy changes that could improve the Kenyan health system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shropshire Star

‘Desperate need’ to get vaccines to Africa – Gordon Brown

The former PM has been given an ambassadorial role at the World Health Organisation. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said there is a “desperate need” to get vaccines to Africa as quickly as possible, warning that it could otherwise become a “centre for Covid”. Mr Brown, who has been...
HEALTH
AFP

Amnesty demands two billion Covid jabs for poorer world

Covid vaccine manufacturers are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, as it demanded two billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year. The human rights group said in a new report that US President Joe Biden was expected to outline a pledge at the UN General Assembly to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population by next September. "We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said. The group said AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer had all refused to share doses or technology to enable more of the world to get Covid jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pressure mounts for boosters as Scotland's Covid hospital admissions rise 50% in a week — but JCVI chief insists jabs are still protecting vast majority as panel meet to decide who will get third doses TODAY

Pressure for a mass British booster vaccine programme continued to mount today as figures showed Scotland's daily Covid hospital admissions rose by 50 per cent in a week. Data from the Government's Covid dashboard showed that on average there were 114 patients being admitted each day to hospitals in Scotland in the week to September 1, compared to 76 the week prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
wdac.com

Help TWR Get Radios In The Hands Of People In Africa

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Trans World Radio to help provide radios that broadcast the Good News of Jesus Christ to the people of Africa. Many parts of Africa do not have the means of connecting to the internet. Radio is not only affordable, but convenient, easy to use, and a virtual lifeline to many. Your gift of $50 will put a wind-up or solar-powered radio into the grateful hands of people in Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. You can make a tax deductible online donation to this needed effort by clicking on the TWR banner below. You can also call toll free at 888-988-5656. Thank you for making a pledge to this important ministry!
AFRICA
AFP

EU commissioner hopeful people vaccinated with AstraZeneca can enter US

While Washington has not authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, a European commissioner on Monday expressed hope that travelers from the continent inoculated with the jab will soon be able to enter the United States. The US government on Monday announced that starting November 1, it will lift the pandemic travel ban on all air passengers who are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented travel restrictions had raised tensions between the United States and its European allies and had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. In an interview in Washington with AFP, Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market, said the new order covers people vaccinated with jabs recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PHARMACEUTICALS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Partners taking aim at DED in American veterans

TearLab, MellingMedical reach an agreement to enhance early detection of dry eye disease in veterans. TearLab Corp. and MellingMedical are teaming up to empower physicians to more effectively diagnose dry eye disease (DED) among veterans. "We are excited to bring osmolarity testing to America's veterans and help support their patient...
MILITARY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy