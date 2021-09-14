CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia and Wisconsin report measles cases among refugees

By BEN FINLEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWgRN_0bvoObzM00
1 of 3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six people who recently traveled to the United States after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles, officials said Tuesday.

The cases in Virginia and Wisconsin are being reported four days after the U.S. halted in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees following the discovery of a few cases of measles among new arrivals.

One case was confirmed Sept. 5 at Fort McCoy, an army base in western Wisconsin that is temporarily housing 8,000 people as they prepare to settle throughout the country.

Cheryl Phillips, a spokeswoman for a task force overseeing the refugees at Fort McCoy, said one person showed symptoms Sept. 4 after arriving at the base earlier that day.

The person was placed in isolation and others who were potentially exposed were quarantined and given measles vaccinations, Phillips said.

The Virginia Department of Health initially said Friday that three people who arrived from Afghanistan had been diagnosed with the measles in northern Virginia. The agency said it was informing people who risked possible exposure at places that included Dulles International Airport and two local hospitals.

The agency updated its count of measles cases to five in a news release Tuesday. Health officials said they were working to notify people potentially exposed at an unidentified Richmond hospital as well as Fort Pickett, an Army National Guard base southwest of Richmond that is providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat. Most Americans are vaccinated against it as children.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that all arriving Afghans are required to be vaccinated for measles as a condition of entry into the U.S. She said immunizations are being administered at military bases in the U.S., while officials are also exploring measures to vaccinate people while they’re still overseas.

The measles cases in Virginia and Wisconsin have been reported in the wake of the U.S. government halting U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees Friday. The decision was made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Psaki said Friday that the halt stemmed from the discovery of measles among four Afghans who had arrived in the United States.

The development had American officials overseas Friday removing from planes Afghan families who already had struggled through a grueling, dangerous escape to safety after Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15. Afghans faced Taliban checkpoints and crushing crowds to enter the Kabul airport. A suicide attack at an airport gate killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. military members.

A government document viewed by The Associated Press said the halt would “severely impact” operations at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, one of the biggest transit sites. It also said U.S.-bound flights would stop from the U.S. al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Many thousands of Afghan evacuees airlifted out of Kabul are still en route to new homes in the United States. Some face relocation for further screening in Kosovo.

Comments / 39

Steve Friend
6d ago

No surprise. That is why legal immigrants are required to have medical testing. Lots of stuff coming across the southern boarder as well.

Reply(1)
28
Gigi Godzilla
6d ago

more diseases and taking American money out of the hands of Americans, not to mention getting food stamps, welfare, and housing

Reply(5)
24
Annette Barr
5d ago

those kids will be in school with your kid all UNVACCINATED, Biden has put Americans last and does not care what happens to them. it is all about illegals and refugees and THAT IS WHERE YOUR TAX DOLLARS ARE GOING. not to your school, roads, vets, homeless, old or sick! we have to pay for everything and everybody and get little in return.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mexico buses, flies Haitians from remote area on US border

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has begun busing and flying Haitian migrants away from the U.S. border, authorities said Tuesday, signaling a new level of support for the United States as a giant refugee camp in a small Texas border town presented President Joe Biden with a humanitarian and increasingly political challenge.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

UN: Afghanistan’s Taliban want to address General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Who should represent Afghanistan at the United Nations this month? It’s a complex question with plenty of political implications. The Taliban, the country’s new rulers for a matter of weeks, are challenging the credentials of their country’s former U.N. ambassador and want to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, the international body says.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Associated Press

US govt to probe Zoom’s $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9. In an August filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the Justice Department, which chairs the committee, said it would review the deal “to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States.” The Justice Department “believes that such risk may be raised by the foreign participation (including the foreign relationships and ownership) associated with the application.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
The Associated Press

California now has nation’s lowest virus transmission rate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation’s most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high,” defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Measles#Ap#Taliban#Army National Guard#Americans#White House#Afghans
The Associated Press

Turkey’s Erdogan: Refugee crisis from climate change coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Presaging “hundreds of millions” of climate change refugees, Turkey’s president said Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly that the world needs to find a way to contend with its existing refugees who are fleeing conflict. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey, which he says “embraces...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Hawaii COVID-19 antibody treatments capped amid shortage

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health care providers are receiving only half the number of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 that they requested amid a shortage of the drugs. The federal government has capped Hawaii’s weekly allocation at 680 treatments, Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health, told...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Gianforte sends National Guard to aid in virus response

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — National Guard soldiers will assist Montana hospitals with their COVID-19 response as the state struggles with a surge in infections, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. A total of 70 soldiers will assist six different hospitals in Helena, Billings, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman. They will begin helping...
HELENA, MT
The Associated Press

At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

Never once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy