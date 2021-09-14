CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Highway in Indiana, Michigan reopens after chemical spill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A highway in northeastern Indiana and southern Michigan reopened Tuesday afternoon after a chemical leak forced its closure.

Interstate 69 in Steuben County and adjacent southern Michigan has reopened, Indiana State Police said. The only area that remained closed was the southbound ramp of I-69 to Baker Road.

A tanker truck leaked about 6,000 gallons (22,712 liters) of liquid nitric acid after a valve broke at a truck stop in Fremont, Indiana, Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown told WANE-TV.

Interstate 69 in both states was shut down about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown said the chemical flowed into a ditch along the highway. Lime was being applied to the liquid in the ditch.

Some nearby side roads also were closed temporarily.

___

This story has been corrected to show the material spilled was nitric acid, not nitrous acid.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

