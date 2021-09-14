Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO