NIAR to take on passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion

By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWERX at Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has received its first Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft. As part of its rapidly growing Maintenance Repair and Overhaul program, WSU-NIAR WERX, in conjunction with the Kansas Modification Center, will convert the passenger aircraft into a freighter that will be transferred to an external client to meet the growing needs of the e-commerce and express cargo market.

