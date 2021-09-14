NIAR to take on passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion

Hybrid Air Vehicles’ AirLander 10, nicknamed “the flying bum,” could be ready to transport passengers between cities by 2025 at 10% of the emissions of a standard aircraft. The cabin experience will be similar to that of traditional planes today, but much more spacious as well as quiet, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows for sweeping views of the landscape below. Other features include high-speed WiFi, full-sized restrooms, a galley, and even a bar. Read more for two videos and additional information.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO