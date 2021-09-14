CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tells Californians to ‘keep Gavin Newsom or you’ll get Donald Trump’ & says Larry Elder is ‘Trump’s clone’

By H. J. Hayes
 9 days ago

PRESIDENT Joe Biden spoke at a rally for Governor Gavin Newsom in California on Monday in support of the Democrat keeping his seat in the upcoming recall election.

Biden leaned heavily on comparisons between the Republican frontrunner, Larry Elder, and former President Donald Trump.

Biden invoked Donald Trump multiple times over the course of his speech at Newsom's rally Credit: C-Span
The recall election on Tuesday, September 14 will determine if Governor Gavin Newsom stays in office Credit: C-Span

"All of you know that last year, I got to run against the real Donald Trump," Biden said before making the sign of the cross, to laughter and cheers from the audience.

“This year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen,” Biden said.

Elder is a conservative talk radio host, author, attorney, and documentary filmmaker who entered the recall election in July.

Elder has recently come under fire for stating that the descendants of slave owners deserve monetary reparations because their ancestors’ ”property” was taken from them at the end of the Civil War.

His campaign against homelessness includes a proposal to relocate unhoused people to California’s unused land, which “would not be burdened by government regulations so low-cost housing could be built cheaply.”

"Can you imagine him being governor of this state?" Biden asked. The audience answered with a resounding cheer of “no.”

"You can’t let that happen," Biden insisted.

The recall petition was first introduced in February 2020, before the Coronavirus became a pandemic and has to do with his handling of previous issues from immigration to homelessness to property taxes.

A petition received 1.7million signatures for a recall vote in April 2021, surpassing the threshold necessary to trigger the vote.

Since the recall was originally broached in February 2020, many have praised the strict mask mandates and substantial economic support California has implemented under Newsom.

“I’m so tired of trickle-down economics,” Biden said. “It’s about time we build from the bottom up and the middle out.”

Biden urged voters to keep Newsom in office as a means of dampening the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People are doing everything they can to block or undermine the life-saving mandates that we proposed, putting their people at risk, putting their children at risk, putting their states at risk," Biden said.

Biden also took issue with Elder’s previous statements about climate change.

“It’s hard to believe there are any climate deniers left in America,” he said. “The last place you want someone like that is in the governor’s office in California.”

Elder has preemptively warned against election fraud in the recall, and has supported Trump’s reguted claim that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate.

The conservative radio host claimed the presidential election was full of “shenanigans.”

“My fear is they're going to try that in this election right here and recall,” he told Media Buzz on Sunday.

Elder is one of 46 candidates running in the attempt to unseat Newsom.

Larry Elder is the Republican frontrunner in the California recall election Credit: AFP

