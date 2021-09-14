Rihanna stuns at Met Gala as she turns up late with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna left it late but she stunned onlookers as she arrived in style to this year's Met Gala.

The 33-year-old had fans wondering if she was going to be a no-show before she rocked up to the red carpet in New York in glamorous fashion.

Fans of the star were eagerly awaiting the star's arrival all night after rumours of her attendance circulated following her Instagram Story announcement that she was hosting the event's annual after party.

And she certainly left it late to give the fans what they wanted - but she by no means disappointed with her extravagant look.

The pop sensation and her beau A$AP Rocky, 32, looked the picture of happiness as they posed for the cameras at the glitzy event and even shared a kiss on the steps of the museum.

Rihanna donned an all-black Balenciaga Couture FW21 number by Demna Gvasalia. She accompanied it with a black beanie and diamond head-jewellery.

She also sparkled with dazzling matching earrings and a necklace to boot.

Ri Ri finished off the look with a pink/purple eyeshadow moment and prominent berry-coloured lips as she marked her return to the event she co-chaired in 2018.

A$AP Rocky wasn't one to attend quietly either, with the star sporting a very interesting look of his own.

The multicoloured attire had cosy blanket vibes as he wrapped himself up in the outfit.

However, despite Rihanna finally making her way to the show, fans were left disappointed after the likes of Beyonce failed to make an appearance after Vogue reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the final guests to arrive.

Despite Queen Bey's no-show, fans watching the event were treated to an array of designs by the influx of stars who did turn up.

The event, which is often used as a way to display original creativity, had the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" this year in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked very much in love at the event ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Some celebs took the opportunity to send powerful messages out on their outfits, while others went for the hugely flamboyant approach.

Singer Lil Nas X, who had wowed fans the night before with his MTV VMAs outfit, once again turned heads as he dramatically switched between three looks.

The 22-year-old wore a royal-like ornate cape that was covered in intricate gold beading for his first look. He then removed it to showcase an impressive golden suit of armour as he made his claim for the best dressed of the night title.

Then, after shedding his outfit once again, he dazzled in another golden number. His third look showed off his physique as he donned a slinky bodysuit which was covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print.