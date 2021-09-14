Hampton Roads' daily COVID-19 hospitalizations make up nearly half of statewide increase
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 814,738 total cases, 614,253 of which are confirmed and 200,485 are probable. There are 12,118 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,230 being confirmed and 1,888 being probable. The case numbers are up by 9,252, and deaths are up by 53 since Friday.www.wtkr.com
