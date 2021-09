DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two cats have been exposed to a rabid bat in Dillon County and will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Live Oak Lane and Woodcreek Drive in Dillon, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

