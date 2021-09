U.S. forces conducted a counterterrorism strike mission which they say targeted a senior Al Qaeda leader in Idlib, Syria on Monday. “U.S. forces conducted a kinetic counterterrorism strike near Idlib, Syria, today, on a senior al-Qaeda leader,” U.S. Navy Lt. Josie Lynne Lenny said in a statement released by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). “Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO