The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Brittany Straw as the new director of Career Services. “We are thrilled to welcome Brittany to UA Little Rock,” said Dr. Sarah Beth Estes, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education, where Career Services is housed. “Brittany is a dynamic and visionary leader. Her experience and enthusiasm make her the ideal person to build on the investments the Donaghey Foundation has made in Career Services over the last couple of years.”

4 DAYS AGO