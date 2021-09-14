CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner identifies Beaufort driver killed in rollover crash on US 21 Monday night

By Sofia Sanchez, The Island Packet (Hilton Head Island, S.C.)
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—The man who died in a rollover crash Monday night on Trask Parkway has been identified. Leavin Jackson, 75, of Beaufort, known to most as "Jack," was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. Jackson was driving...

