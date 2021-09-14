Coroner identifies Beaufort driver killed in rollover crash on US 21 Monday night

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Lake Worth Police Department confirmed that a military aircraft has crashed into a residential area in that city. Matt Zavadsky with Medstar confirmed two pilots were injured. One pilot was in critical condition and one was in serious condition. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 3 Injured Up To 6 Homes Hit (KTVT Source) Zavadsky also said that one person who lived in the neighborhood was treated at the scene but was not transported. “At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged,” officials said in a tweet. They said the crash was located between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, Up To 6 Homes Damaged Say Lake Worth, Texas Police (KTVT Source) At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged. Crash location correction: Between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021 Police tweeted that emergency services were on the scene. This is a breaking story. CBS 11 has crews headed to the scene. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 3 Injured Up To 6 Homes Hit (KTVT Source)

LAKE WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO