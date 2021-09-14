This Week in Soccer: September 7-September 14

The Benjamin Logan varsity volleyball team opened up league play with a cross-country win over Indian Lake in three sets. Scores from the match were 25-21, 25-12, and 25-21. The Raiders improve to 1-0 in league play and 8-0 overall. Mia Stahler had a team-high 31 digs to go along with 5 points serving with 1 ace. Georgia Bates added 7 digs. Lynzee Cronkleton dished out 17 assists and added 7 digs. Brielle Moorhouse handed out 11 assists to go along with 6 points serving with 4 aces. Makenna LeVan sparked the offense with 11 kills and 6 blocks and Ryelle Gibson added 7 kills and 8 digs. Kyndal Cronkleton contributed 5 kills. Lily Makin chipped in 4 kills and 3 blocks and Lily Blackburn added 4 kills, 17 points serving with 2 aces, and 3 blocks.The JV Raiders improved to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in league play after a straight-set win over rival Indian Lake. Scores from the match were 25-10 and 25-19. Makayla Williamson had a team-high 8 kills and added 2 aces. Brooks Myers led the defense with 11 digs and added 5 points serving with 3 aces. Elliott Bailey had 5 points serving with 1 ace and added 2 kills and 3 blocks. Madely Harmon dished out 7 assists and tallied 5 points serving. Lexi Archer handed out 5 assists and 3 points serving with 1 ace and added 2 kills. Skylar Miracle contributed 2 blocks. Lexi Sutherly served 7 points and added an ace. All three Raiders teams are back in action at North Union on Thursday. The JV Gold match begins at 4 p.m.

