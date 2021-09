Builder Galliford Try has seen a return to profit and said it is successfully managing material shortages and price hikes amid supply chain problems.The group posted better-than-expected pre-tax profits of £11.4 million for the year to June 30, against underlying losses of £59.7 million the previous year.It said it is continuing to trade well in the new financial year, despite mounting pressures on the sector from material shortages and rising costs.“Our disciplined approach to bidding and active engagement with our supply chain have proved particularly important during the recent period of materials shortages and inflation,” it said.“Through our careful project...

