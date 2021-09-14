CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico reports second rabies case of 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
(File photo)

Henrico Police have confirmed the second known rabies case in the county this year.

A raccoon found in the 8700 block of Sedgemoor Drive in the Lakeside area (not far from Trevvett Elementary School) after a dog killed it has tested positive for the disease.

The dog involved in the incident is quarantined on the owner’s property. There were no additional animal or human exposures, according to police.

Henrico Police Animal Protection officials are reminding the public to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and the community. Report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

