Henrico reports second rabies case of 2021

Henrico Police have confirmed the second known rabies case in the county this year.

A raccoon found in the 8700 block of Sedgemoor Drive in the Lakeside area (not far from Trevvett Elementary School) after a dog killed it has tested positive for the disease.

The dog involved in the incident is quarantined on the owner’s property. There were no additional animal or human exposures, according to police.

Henrico Police Animal Protection officials are reminding the public to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and the community. Report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.