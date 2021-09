Sentinels and G2 Esports are quickly becoming the most interesting rivalry in all of VALORANT esports. While these two teams hail from different regions, Sentinels from NA and G2 from EMEA, their presence together in the same group at the Berlin Masters Major, combined with some seriously intense back and forth trash talk in the lead up to the tournament has transformed these two teams relationship into quick the spectacle.

