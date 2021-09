After last year, we can all agree that pandemics suck. The world is still trying to contain the Covid-19 virus, which caused a big global ruckus. It has been a human tragedy for sure, but there are some good investment concepts that came out of it. 2020 was the dawn of the SPAC. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock is one of them, and today we examine its upcoming opportunities.