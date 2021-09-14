CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Younger drivers benefit more from crash avoidance tech

By Kaitlyn Mattson
dig-in.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrash avoidance systems, especially those with automatic emergency braking, reduce major insurance claims. Specifically, drivers, who use crash avoidance systems and are under 25 years old, see the largest reduction in the frequency of collision and property damage liability claims, according to The Highway Loss Data Institute. The HLDI conducted three separate studies using insurance claims from Honda, Kia and Subaru vehicles to estimate how the technology affects crash rates for different aged drivers.

