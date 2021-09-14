CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault set to test out Google supply chain digital twin

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVehicle manufacturer Renault, is one of the early adopters of cloud-based supply chain technology from Google. Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin aims to provide companies with a way to develop digital twin simulations that are able to simulate a physical supply. According to Google, by orchestrating data from disparate sources, manufacturers are able to get a more complete view of suppliers, inventories and other information.

