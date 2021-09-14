CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC Fires Clay Helton 2 Games into 7th Season in Charge

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season. Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Pac-12, SWAC Forming Basketball Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026. As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Seahawks Silenced as Big Leads Disappear in Loss to Titans

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief. Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this. Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It's the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Seattle led 24-9 at halftime and 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost for just the fourth time in franchise history when leading by at least 15 points at halftime.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Mike Bohn
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso’s Aaron Jones Flashes 9-1-5/EP Strong in Career Day Monday Night Football Game

The Green Bay Packers got their first dub Monday night (9/20), and El Paso's Aaron Jones got his first TD. And his second. And third, and fourth. The Detroit Lions game was Jones’ first home game since his father Alvin Jones Sr. passed away in April from COVID-19. Sadly, after the second trip to the end zone, Jones lost the chain he wears containing his father’s ashes. More on that in a bit.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

No. 4 Oregon Faces Stony Brook After Big Win Over Ohio State

Oregon says the game against Stony Brook is a chance to get better, but mostly it’s an opportunity to rest players who got beat up in last week’s big win over then-No. 3 Ohio State. The Ducks jumped from No. 12 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following the win. Even if they sit their usual starters, the Ducks (2-0) should have an easy time over Stony Brook (1-1).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rose Bowl#Usc#American Football#Ap#Stanford#Pac 12
600 ESPN El Paso

Football Friday Night Recap: Week Four Wrap Up

Week three of high school football is in the books. Read up on all the featured games, recaps and view the standings. Catch up on all of the games and the recaps below by our reporters, and stay tuned for Football Friday Night on demand that will be available next week wherever you listen to podcasts.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Ring Announcer Michael Buffer Has New Role for Jordan Mailata

The Eagles just locked up left tackle Jordan Mailata with a huge four-year, $64 million contract extension, which includes $40.9 million guaranteed and can reach $80 million in total value with incentives. The deal make him one of the top seven paid left tackles in football, making on average $16...
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Ogwumike, Sparks Beat Storm 81-53, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 19 points, Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler added 17 points apiece, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 81-53 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Sparks (11-19) pulled into a tie with the New York Liberty, one game behind the Washington Mystics for the eighth and final playoff spot with two games to play. Seattle (20-11) fell into fourth place, a half-game behind Minnesota and a half-game ahead of fifth-place Phoenix. The top four teams earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Storm set a season low for points while shooting 32% from the field and 22% (6 of 27) from 3-point range.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football Banged up and Humbled Heading Into Bye Week

Few Miners fans expected the team to still be undefeated after the Boise State game. They did, however, believe that UTEP could play competitive football and hang in there against the traditional Group of 5 powerhouse. Instead, what they watched was an all too familiar story: six turnovers (high even for UTEP standards) which doomed any chance the Miners had to stay in the football game. What is even more concerning than the final score (54-13) is the number of injuries that have been mounting for this football team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Thump Padres 9-1 for 8th in Row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The surprising San Francisco Giants became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. After finishing 29-31 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Giants have turned things around in manager Gabe Kapler’s second year. They have the best record in baseball at 94-50 with 18 games remaining, guaranteeing them at least a wild card as they try to hold off the rival Dodgers for the NL West title. Tommy La Stella, Evan Longoria, Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt homered as San Francisco secured a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.
MLB
600 ESPN El Paso

Dodgers’ Scherzer Gets 3,000th K, Near Perfecto vs Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth. The crowd of 42,637 saluted Scherzer with a standing ovation after he finished the inning. The 37-year-old All-Star reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth when Hosmer went down swinging. Scherzer struck out nine overall on 92 pitches. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw an immaculate inning in the second with three strikeouts on nine pitches.
MLB
600 ESPN El Paso

Former Notre Dame Football Star, Coach Brennan Dies at 93

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Notre Dame star football player and coach Terry Brennan has died. The school made the announcement on Wednesday. Brennan died on Tuesday at age 93. Brennan was a halfback on three unbeaten teams for Notre Dame in the late 1940s and helped lead the Irish to a pair of national championships. He was just 25 years old when he succeeded Irish coaching great Frank Leahy for the 1954 season. Brennan's teams went 32-18 in five seasons, including a 7-0 upset of Oklahoma in 1957 that ended the Sooners' record winning streak at 47 games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
600 ESPN El Paso

Boise State 54 – UTEP 13: Broncos Force 6 Turnovers, Demolish Miners

UTEP hung in with Boise State for a quarter and some change, but after a 31-point second quarter, the Broncos never looked back and raced away with a 54-13 win. The Miners finished with six total turnovers on offense as mistakes mounted on Friday night in Albertsons Stadium. Boise State put up 340 passing yards and torched the Miner secondary all night. The penalities were a negative factor again for the Miners, as they finished with nine penalties for 81 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

Another Step Toward Kraken Debut as Practice Facility Opens

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL's newest franchise is set to open its $80 million training facility to the public this weekend. The Seattle Kraken Community IcePlex includes three sheets of ice along with the business and hockey operations offices for the franchise. The team expects the building to be buzzing at all times, whether it’s the NHL team practicing on the main rink or youth hockey and learn-to-skate programs taking place on the other two sheets of ice. The team make its regular season debut on Oct. 23.
NHL
600 ESPN El Paso

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs with WWE

Gable Steveson's world flipped upside down about as quickly as he turned around his Olympic medal match. Now he's decided his career path post-college. Steveson won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics this past August when he defeated Geno Petriashvili. Steveson was down 8-5 with 10 seconds left when he managed to score two takedowns for the 9-8 win.
WWE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy