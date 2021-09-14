USC Fires Clay Helton 2 Games into 7th Season in Charge

Few Miners fans expected the team to still be undefeated after the Boise State game. They did, however, believe that UTEP could play competitive football and hang in there against the traditional Group of 5 powerhouse. Instead, what they watched was an all too familiar story: six turnovers (high even for UTEP standards) which doomed any chance the Miners had to stay in the football game. What is even more concerning than the final score (54-13) is the number of injuries that have been mounting for this football team.

