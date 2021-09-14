CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Whitewater's Jake Kumerow, Quinn Meinerz see action in NFL teams' openers Sunday

By Gazette news services
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Former UW-Whitewater football all-Americans Jake Kumerow and Quinn Meinerz suited up for action on Sunday in their teams’ National Football League season openers. Kumerow, who played at Whiteweter from 2012 to 2014, is a wide receiver with the Buffalo Bills. Meinerz, who played from 2017 to 2020, is a rookie center/right guard with the Denver Broncos.

