Opinion; Congressman Comer’s Column Regarding Pres. Biden’s Afghanistan Choices

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Representative Don Bacon issued a statement following President Joe Biden's announcement to enact vaccine mandates among federal workers and contractors:. “Earlier this year I received the vaccine because I believed that it was the right choice and I encouraged others to do the same. While we should encourage vaccine use through transparency and communication of scientific data, we should not force vaccines on citizens without considering their individual medical and personal circumstances. We can prevail through decency and trust. In contrast, President Biden used shaming and demonization, which further divides our country and is counterproductive to our recovery.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO