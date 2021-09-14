FBI and SLED join LCSD to work leads in kidnapping case 35 years old
The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division have joined Lexington County deputies to assist in the ongoing search for a girl reported missing in 1986. Members of an FBI unit specializing in child abductions arrived in Lexington Monday to work alongside deputies and SLED agents in the search for Jessica Gutierrez, who detectives said was kidnapped from her South Lake Drive home in June 1986. Gutierrez was 4 years old.www.coladaily.com
