Reported cases of COVID-19 fall at the University of Georgia. Reported cases of COVID-19 at the University of Georgia fell sharply for the week of Sept. 6-12, down by two-thirds from the preceding week, according to data released today on the University Health Center’s website, which provides weekly updates to the campus community. The number of reported cases is the lowest in a month, since […]

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO