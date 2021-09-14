CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweepstake And Discounts – UltFone Announces Apple iOS 15 Celebration

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On July 7, Apple, the smartphone brand, announced the beta version of iOS 15 for all users; this announcement was long-awaited, and the revelation brought a wave of excitement amongst iPhone users, who were ready to give their phone an upgraded look. To help iOS users enjoy the upgrade to the fullest, UltFone, a software company specializing in iOS solutions, announced an iOS 15 celebration campaign from Sept. 16 to October 31, 2021. This celebration aims to help iOS users make the most of their devices and enjoy the latest version in peace.

Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Teases iOS 15 Features Ahead of Sept 14 Apple Event

Ahead of next week's Apple event, Apple has begun teasing iPhone users about upcoming iOS 15 features using a notification from the Tips app. "See what's coming in ‌iOS 15‌," reads the notification. "Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus." Tapping the notification takes...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Apple Ios#Sweepstake#Discounts#Iphone#Ios#Gps#Ultfone Ios Backup#Https Www#Pcworld#Macworld#Techradar#Tech Advisor#Send2press#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap
wccftech.com

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Official Released Date Announced by Apple

Apple has officially announced the release date of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 final updates for iPhone and iPad. You Can Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Just a Few Days from Now, on September 20th - Apple Officially Announces Release Date of New Software Updates. We have been treated...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Apple releases iOS 15 teaser

IPhone users may have noticed a notification pop up offering them the opportunity to learn more what's coming in iOS 15, ahead of next week's official launch at the iPhone event. The notification is part of the Tips app -- an app that you can delete from iOS, so if...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently loosened the rules of its iOS App Store, and some experts expect this to have a major impact on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). What Happened: The iOS App Store rule changes allow more freedom in how all developers can communicate with customers and lower its commissions for smaller developers to 15% for three years, according to a Coindesk report.
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple seeds iOS 15 RC to developers

After months of testing, Apple has rolled out a Release Candidate version of iOS 15 to developer beta testers. The build is available now from the Apple Developer Center for devices enrolled within the testing program, as well as via an over-the-air update on hardware already beta testing iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
Dark Reading

Apple Patches Zero-Days in iOS 14.8 Update

Apple today released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS to deliver an important security update to fix two vulnerabilities that the company says "may have been actively exploited." CVE-2021-30860 is a vulnerability in CoreGraphics. A patch is available for iPhone 6s and later, all models of the iPad...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Apple's brand-new 2021 iPad is already discounted at Walmart

Only two days after its official launch, Apple's latest budget iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage is already on sale at Walmart in the U.S. for almost 10% off the original MSRP. Working For Notebookcheck. Right at the beginning of Tuesday's California Streaming...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple iPad 9th gen gets first discount — falls to $299

Apple's iPad 9th gen tablet is now available for pre-order at several retailers. Joining today's plethora of tablet deals — the latest iPad gets its first discount. Right now, you can pre-order the new 2021 Apple iPad for $299 from Walmart. That's $30 off its normal cost of $329 and of course the lowest price we've ever seen for this just announced iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Here are all the Apple product discounts following its September event

This week, Apple took the wraps off its latest slew of hardware releases including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and more. New Apple devices mean that older models will soon be discontinued. In order to make space for the new releases, retailers are already slashing...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

When Can I Download iOS 15 on My iPhone? | Apple iOS 15 Release Date

It’s a tradition at this point, as earlier in June, Apple revealed the iOS 15 software update for iPhone, and even though the developer and public betas were available almost right away, Apple confirmed that the full version would come later this year. Fast forward a few months, and now,...
CELL PHONES
actionnewsnow.com

Apple iOS 15 is now available for download

Apple's latest major software update -- packed with features to help people better focus, connect with others on FaceTime and keep track of medical records, including vaccine status and test results -- is now available for download. Although it's not a massive design overhaul, many of changes coming to iOS...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

How to install Apple iOS 15 on your iPhone

You don’t need the latest iPhone to enjoy the latest features of iOS 15. As of right now, you can update your current iPhone and iPad to the latest version of the software. All iPhones, going back as far 2015 are eligible for the upgrade, and it won’t cost you a thing.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

Apple iOS 15 Update: Features, Reveals, & Takeaways

Though it wasn't announced during last week's keynote, rumors pointed at Apple debuting iOS 15 shortly after the event. And, as usual, they weren't far off. Apple rolled out the update on September 20, bringing with it all kinds of new features for its smartphones, from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 6s.
CELL PHONES
journalistpr.com

The Following Monday, Apple Will Release iOS 15

In autumn, Apple always surprises us all with its new releases and improvements for the devices. In an online keynote address in July during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple revealed the first details of iOS 15. Likewise, the technology giant announced that the free software update would be available from 20 September, as it unveiled the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 13 Pro during a virtual event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

What time will Apple release iOS 15 to the public?

Apple took the wraps off iOS 15 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. With September 20 right around the corner, the official release for the latest iPhone software is close and comes with an all-new Safari, Focus mode, Live Text, redesigned Notifications, Background Sounds, and more. Let’s look at answering the question “when does iOS 15 come out?”
CELL PHONES

