Grindstaff Moves Up After Second Day of Intercollegiate

Cover picture for the articleCHOUDRANT, La. – WKU Men’s Golf freshman Riley Grindstaff notched the team’s lowest score of the day for the second consecutive round at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. The Franklin, Tenn., native shot his first below-par round as a Hilltopper at the par-2, 7,105-yard Squire Creek Country Club on Monday morning. Grindstaff carded a 1-under 71 with four birdies throughout the day to move up to t-18th on the leaderboard. He is just two shots back from the top 10.

