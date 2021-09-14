CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Montrose Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

By Zane Mathews
The community of Montrose came together this past weekend for an amazing ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. The special ceremony entitled "May We Never Forget" was held Saturday in front of the old Montrose County courthouse. There was a large gathering of people including local firefighters, police officers, sheriff deputies, EMT's along with civic and spiritual leaders.

