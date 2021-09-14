UPDATE: There Won’t be a BMW X1 M — Mysterious Test Mule is Something Else
UPDATE: We’ve received some new information from a very good source and have updated the article since. A few days ago, some spy photos surfaced of a next-gen BMW X1 test mule, fully wrapped in camouflage, sitting on a car carrier. While that itself isn’t unusual, there was something particularly unusual about the test mule. At the back, it had quad exhaust pipes, two at either end of the rear bumper. Quad pipes are always a sign of the M Division’s handiwork. So we wondered, naturally, if there was a BMW X1 M on the way. As it turns out, that’s not the case.www.bmwblog.com
