UPDATE: There Won’t be a BMW X1 M — Mysterious Test Mule is Something Else

BMW is no stranger to controversy, particularly not when it comes to design. It was also among the first of the German manufacturers to create its own SUVs, and it didn't take long for the automaker to start applying some M magic to these tall crossovers. But as the X5 and X3 have swelled, the BMW X1 needed to arrive to cater to those who don't want a hulking lump of metal and tech to run and drive daily. Late last year, we spotted a highly camouflaged X1 for the new model year, and these spy shots allowed some to render what it might look like. It'll certainly look beefier than ever, and if new spy shots are anything to go by, those more aggressive proportions will serve an X1 M very well.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO