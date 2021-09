If you’ll indulge me just a little bit this morning. Today, September 9th, is me and my wife’s wedding anniversary. It’s been four years of marriage, and in October, it’ll be 13 years that we have been together. We met and started dating in high school, stayed together long-distance through college, moved-in together shortly after in Milwaukee, then moved to Chicago and eventually got married. Now this October will not only be 13 years together, but it is also when we will welcome our daughter into the world. It’s an incredible journey we have been on and I cannot wait to see what is next in life for us.

