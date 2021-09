NEW YORK - A Walmart worker quit in a profanity-laced tirade over the Louisiana store’s loudspeakers. Beth McGrath’s posted the video of her resignation on Facebook. "Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics," Beth McGrath said over the store’s PA system. "I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO