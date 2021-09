Corey Davis was the star of the Jets receiving corps in the preseason, and hopefully that carries over to Week 1 at Carolina. He's one of my favorite sleepers this week. We'll see how Zach Wilson treats Davis and Elijah Moore now that both are healthy, but I expect each of them to be heavily targeted. Davis should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues and a borderline starter, and Moore is more of a flyer since he missed valuable practice time with a quad injury.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO