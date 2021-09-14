CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Tech Minute with Tech 911: Social Media Safety

Wondering how to make sure your social media is safe from unwanted content and opinions. Our tech expert Chris the Tech Guy tell us what you need to do. To learn more head to tech911inc.com or call 401-681-4911 now!
INTERNET
businessnorth.com

Social media presence a must for today’s business owners

These days, “YouTube Influencer” is a top career choice of middle school students. Those who went to junior high can learn something from the Minecraft-crazed ‘tweens and their business “strats” (strategies): If you’re not paying attention to social media, your business could suffer. In fact, as trends of online search optimization shift, not having a social media presence could mean your business can’t be found.
DULUTH, MN
The Guardian

Social Media Manager - Global Media Brand

Seeking a new in-house challenge where you can make your mark and create a new consumer social strategy for a much-loved media brand? The Client: Global Media Giant This brand produce and publish much loved titles that have been feeding our children’s imaginations, expanding our cooking repertoires, ensuring we tick off that travel bucket list and always keeping us learning something new. They are part of a global media network and offer a superb platform with all the benefits, structure, and training of market leading firm, with a truly inclusive and creative culture that encourages talent to shine and rewards it well with recognition, career progression and new challenges. The role: Working with the Head of PR & Marketing and enjoying great access to c-suite management including the CEO, COO and MD, this brand-new role will lead the brand’s social strategy to grow communities, brand equity and retail sales. Partnering the wider marketing team, the role will manage a c.£100k budget to create a multi-media content plan across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter while seamlessly blending with email marketing and paid media strategies. Acting as the social subject matter expert, you will manage an Executive on campaign delivery while also ensuring the brand are using the most relevant and effective channels and that reporting metrics are delivering excellent insights. The Rewards: Salary to c.£35k plus excellent benefits. The role will be a hybrid model with days in the office open to negotiation. For more information, please apply now for an initial conversation. If this role is not quite right for you, but you think a friend would be interested, why not refer their details? We offer £150 in Amazon vouchers when we place a new referral. ]]>
RETAIL
dallassun.com

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
martechseries.com

The Creator’s Galaxy Whitepaper Unveils Vision for A Decentralized Social Media Revolution

Calaxy Inc. pioneers an entirely new ‘Creator’s Economy’ through its innovative app, as The Creator’s Galaxy Foundation announces details of The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol. The Creator’s Galaxy Foundation, which helps enable the next-wave of content creators to achieve financial freedom without the need for historically required trusted third-parties, today announces...
NFL
dallassun.com

CMS IT Services releases the CXO's guide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services today unveiled their guide - 'Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade' authored by Executive Director Anuj Vaid, that discusses the most transformative technologies for the next decade and offers insights on which horses to back in the technology race. As global...
RETAIL
dexerto.com

What is TikTok? The world’s most downloaded social media app

A lot of people nowadays know what TikTok is after the app blew up during lockdown over the course of 2020 and 2021 when everyone was stuck in their homes. However, you could be forgiven for not being quite up-to-date with social media’s latest hot ticket. Originally called A.me and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpt#Saas#Tpt Global Tech#Saas Division#Gaming Social Media App#Voicops#Medieval New World#Tptw#Service Rrb Division#Super App#Software#Technology Platform#Unified Communication#Ip#Mvno#Master Distributor#Pre Paid Cellphone
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Epic Games will not let Fortnite return to Apple's App Store because it plans to appeal court hearing that ruled the tech giant is not an 'antitrust monopolist'

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney is not satisfied with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' Friday ruling and announced on Twitter that Fornite will not return to Apple's App Store until 'Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple's in-app payment.'. The US District Court for the Northern District of...
VIDEO GAMES
genome.gov

NHGRI’s social media activities bring genomics closer to the public

Before getting to the array of updates about the many happenings at NHGRI and in genomics, I would like to draw your attention to efforts of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gather information about some cutting-edge biomedical research technologies. Specifically, the NIH and FDA Joint Leadership Council Next-Generation Sequencing and Radiomics Working Group has issued a Request for Information (RFI) soliciting feedback from stakeholders about resource gaps that need to be addressed to support Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) test validation and development, tool development, and data interpretation. This RFI was released in parallel with a companion RFI focused on reference material gaps for radiology. Responses are requested by November 1.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
GW Hatchet

Students find community on new social media app

GW students have found a new sense of community on Jeti, a social media app launched last summer. The location-based app, which users can post on anonymously, has gained traction among students with the number of daily users increasing since the start of the semester. This article appeared in the...
CELL PHONES
arcamax.com

Report renews calls for research on social media's impact on kids

WASHINGTON — Child safety advocates say an explosive report that Facebook failed to disclose data showing its products negatively affect the mental health of teenagers should be the final straw for lawmakers worried about social media’s impact on young users. Democrats and Republicans zeroed in on child safety as a...
KIDS
Variety

‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’ VR Concert Experience Set to Launch Via Stageverse Platform

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are...
CELL PHONES
dallassun.com

Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface Purification Technology

The Wisma Indocement and Rodamas Buildings Install ActivePure Technology. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, has expanded its presence in Indonesia. Two high-rise buildings, the Wisma Indocement and Rodamas, worked with an ActivePure global distributor in Indonesia, PT Hibaru, to install the company's units on the two properties.
DALLAS, TX
dallassun.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

REAN Foundation launches mobile health platform

Virginia [US], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): REAN Foundation has unveiled an innovative mobile health platform that provides a companion app and bot to monitor and manage health and wellness in the comfort of your home. REAN Health Guru provides a secure, engaging platform that assists users by answering their health-related questions...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy