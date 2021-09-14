CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested following shooting at Redmond Park, police say

By Kat Russell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a 23-year-old man who they say shot at another man Monday afternoon at a park in southeast Cedar Rapids. Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to Redmond Park, 1545 Third Avenue SE, for reports of gunfire, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, a 53-year-old man, who was not injured, told officers he was shot at by another man who fled the area.

