Kathy Castor, Janet Cruz endorse Ken Welch

By Janelle Irwin Taylor
floridapolitics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suncoast Sierra Club also offered support. Ken Welch is collecting a handful of more endorsements in his continued campaign for St. Petersburg Mayor. In recent days, Welch received nods from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, state Sen. Janet Cruz and the Suncoast Sierra Club. “Ken Welch is the proven leader...

Equality Florida backs Ken Welch for St. Pete mayor

The group previously endorsed Darden Rice, who lost in the mayoral Primary. Equality Florida Action PAC, the state’s largest LGBTQ political action committee, is endorsing former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch for St. Petersburg Mayor. “Ken Welch has been a progressive champion on the issues that matter most to the...
Ken Welch lands endorsement from Buddy Dyer

The endorsement comes after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced her support. Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch has nabbed another endorsement in his bid for St. Petersburg Mayor — this time, from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. Dyer, a former state Senator, was first elected as Orlando’s Mayor in 2003. He...
Ken Welch picks up another big endorsement

Democrat Ken Welch is catching endorsements like Pokémon. The latest: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Welch as her pick for St. Petersburg mayor Wednesday morning in downtown Tampa. Earlier this week, Welch was backed by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, state Sen. Janet Cruz and the Suncoast Sierra Club, per Florida...
How Ken Welch can win the St. Petersburg mayor’s race

ST. PETERSBURG — Ken Welch has a lot of advantages heading into the closing months of the St. Petersburg mayoral race. He has momentum after his commanding performance in last month’s crowded primary. He has a financial lead over his opponent, City Council member Robert Blackmon. He has an electorate edge in a city where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans two-to-one. He has a favorable narrative as he campaigns to become the city’s first Black mayor.
Darden Rice endorses Ken Welch for St. Pete mayor

Just a few weeks ago, Darden Rice and Ken Welch were fierce rivals, vying to make history — but Rice has now joined forces with Welch to make him St. Pete's first Black mayor. What's happening: Rice endorsed Welch yesterday in his race against Republican and her fellow City Council member Robert Blackmon. Rice told the Tampa Bay Times' Colleen Wright that she wants to be a part of Welch's success, and therefore the success of the city.The other side: Blackmon told Wright he was disappointed with Rice's endorsement of Welch, but his strategy is still the same:"She’s still my friend. ... Just because someone doesn’t support you doesn’t mean her ideas aren’t valuable. Once I’m elected mayor, everyone’s viewpoints will have a home."
Kathy Castor: DOT Needs to Invest in Tampa International Airport

Last week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., called on U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg to replace the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport. Castor wrote Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson on the matter. “The Tampa Airport air traffic control tower and dedicated controllers...
Janet Cruz, Fentrice Driskell want voters to choose Education Commissioner

Cruz is frustrated with Richard Corcoran's opposition to mandatory masks in schools. Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Fentrice Driskell are filing legislation that would change the state’s Education Commissioner from an appointed position to one chosen by voters. “Voters currently have no direct influence on state education policy, and this...
Candidate Ken Welch tests positive for Covid

September 7, 2021 - St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Ken Welch revealed over the Labor Day weekend that had tested positive for Covid-19. "It's so important to get tested, and get vaccinated," Welch wrote on Sept. 4. "I feel fine, but with this knowledge I'm isolating and not spreading the virus to others."
Castor not invited to DeSantis announcement, but not sulking

When Gov. Ron DeSantis made a major announcement of sped-up highway improvement plans in Tampa on Monday, he was flanked by House Speaker Chris Sprowls of Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson of Trilby, Florida Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and a crew of construction workers. Who was missing? Tampa Mayor...
Florida lawmaker files bill to prohibit law enforcement cooperation with U.S. Capitol Police

Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini filed a bill Monday that would prohibit local law enforcement from assisting U.S. Capitol Police within state lines. The bill (HB 133) would prevent state and local police agencies – or any other government agency – from aiding or cooperating with U.S. Capitol Police. It further prohibits agencies from allowing U.S. Capitol Police to access a government database.
Ron DeSantis appoints five ‘rule of law’ judges in South Florida

The appointments span Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed five judges in South Florida, including one appointee who will return to a role she held before former President Donald Trump selected her for a U.S. Attorney job and two whose predecessors resigned in disgrace. DeSantis...
Groups demand Mark Kelly ‘not hide’ behind parliamentarian opinion on citizenship

Immigration community advocates are pushing U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to find “whatever means” to pass a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants following a setback on Sunday when the policy change to secure a permanent immigration status for millions was blocked from being part of the budget reconciliation process. On Sunday, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian […] The post Groups demand Mark Kelly ‘not hide’ behind parliamentarian opinion on citizenship appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
