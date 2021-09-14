Kathy Castor, Janet Cruz endorse Ken Welch

Just a few weeks ago, Darden Rice and Ken Welch were fierce rivals, vying to make history — but Rice has now joined forces with Welch to make him St. Pete's first Black mayor. What's happening: Rice endorsed Welch yesterday in his race against Republican and her fellow City Council member Robert Blackmon. Rice told the Tampa Bay Times' Colleen Wright that she wants to be a part of Welch's success, and therefore the success of the city.The other side: Blackmon told Wright he was disappointed with Rice's endorsement of Welch, but his strategy is still the same:"She’s still my friend. ... Just because someone doesn’t support you doesn’t mean her ideas aren’t valuable. Once I’m elected mayor, everyone’s viewpoints will have a home."

