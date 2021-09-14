CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Edmond Sumner will be out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. Team officials say he suffered the injury during an offseason workout and that he underwent surgery Monday. Sumner was expected to play a bigger role this season following the trade of Aaron Holiday to Washington. Sumner averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game last season, all career highs.

