Nicholas expected to drop over 10 inches of rain on Terrebonne and Lafourche as they recover from Ida
Tropical Storm Nicholas began dropping heavy rain on Terrebonne and Lafourche on Tuesday as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ida. Nicholas, which briefly strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Monday, made landfall Monday night in Texas and was about 10 miles southwest of Houston as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. The storm was moving northeast at 8 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.www.dailycomet.com
